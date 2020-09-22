Cynthia Erivo Surprises at Gabrielle Union’s Friends Reading

When the reading ended, Union asked each of the actors about their plans to vote. Bathe, 44, revealed she has signed up to be a poll worker on election day, Nov. 3, as a “side hustle.” Brown, 44, beamed and said, “That’s my girl.”

Hinds said, “This episode is called ‘The One Where No One’s Ready.’ I have not been more ready to vote.” The 9-1-1 star added, “I will be voting super duper early. …So I can’t wait.”

Sampson announced he will be marching to the polls: “Socially distance march to the polls, masks on, ballots in hand, boom.”

Union concluded with a heartfelt request to viewers to cast their ballots. “Please please please register to vote,” the 47-year-old mom said. “Let’s get out there and make sure our votes and our voices are heard.”