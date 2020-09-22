Court Denies Blac Chyna’s Request To Dismiss Rob Kardashian’s Assault & Battery Lawsuit

Blac Chyna’s request to have the court dismiss ex Rob Kardashian’s 2017 assault lawsuit against her has been denied by a judge.

“The Motion for Summary Judgement filed by Angela Renee White on 02/20/2020 is Denied. Defendant’s alternative motion for summary adjudication is DENIED as to both issues,” documents obtained by PEOPLE read.

Chyna filed the motion in February. The reality television star claimed, “did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.”

Rob’s filed the assault and battery lawsuit alongside his baby sister Kylie Jenner in 2017. Rob accused Chyna of attempting to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight the previous December at Kylie’s home.

He reportedly suffered injuries to his neck, head, and face and damaged $100,000 worth of Kylie’s home.

“Other than admitted damage to a T.V. set, Chyna did not cause any physical destruction to Kylie Jenner’s home during the alleged ‘assault,’ ” Chyna’s lawyer said in the lawsuit. “Chyna was being her very outgoing, colorful and joking self with Rob, not a fiancé who intended to inflict injuries on her fiancé and the father of her beautiful daughter.”