Court Denies Blac Chyna’s Request To Dismiss Rob Kardashian’s Assault & Battery Lawsuit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Blac Chyna’s request to have the court dismiss ex Rob Kardashian’s 2017 assault lawsuit against her has been denied by a judge.

“The Motion for Summary Judgement filed by Angela Renee White on 02/20/2020 is Denied. Defendant’s alternative motion for summary adjudication is DENIED as to both issues,” documents obtained by PEOPLE read.

Chyna filed the motion in February. The reality television star claimed, “did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR