Constellation Cup netball 2020 postponed series played twice in 2021, Australian Diamonds v New Zealand Silver Ferns

Netball Australia have announced that this year’s scheduled Constellation Cup in October will be postponed till next year, when the series will be held twice in 2021.

Amid the hurdles presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made “collaboratively between Netball Australia and Netball New Zealand, giving consideration to the current Government travel and quarantining requirements on both sides of the Tasman, and athlete wellbeing.”.

“With the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final being played on Sunday 18 October, and the athletes coming off a condensed season and extra-long pre-season, it was determined, in consultation with athletes, clubs and the Australian Netball Players’ Association, that the priority for now is athlete recovery,” a statement from Netball Australia read.

“While the exact dates and details around the tournament are yet to be confirmed, and pending the COVID-19 situation, both organisations have committed to playing the test series in both Australia and New Zealand. ”

It means that the Diamonds and Silver Ferns will compete for the Constellation Cup test series in January/February 2021 and again in October 2021 in both nations.

The Australian Diamonds celebrate with the Constellation Cup in 2019 (Getty)

The “double showdown” is a major move in regaining international netball fixtures.

“We will also continue discussions with other Netball Quad Series partners regarding international match play opportunities early in 2021,” Netball Australia Executive General Manager of Performance Stacey West said.

Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich supported the move too.

“As the incoming coach, I can’t wait to experience my first Constellation Cup, however the quarantining impacts are a real challenge for the program and athletes for both countries,” she said.

“We’re in the midst of the most intense Suncorp Super Netball season we’ve ever experienced, so we’ll use this time to recover and regroup to ensure the early 2021 Constellation Cup will showcase the rivalry and talent like never before.”