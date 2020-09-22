College football Week 4 preview

The 2020 college football season rolls into Week 4 and the schedule is getting even better with SEC teams finally set to join this week’s action. As we look ahead to the top games across the country in Week 4, it’s evident college football will enjoy Saturday.

We couldn’t ask for a better game to begin Saturday’s college football slate with Lane Kiffin making his coaching debut for the Ole Miss Rebels against the Florida Gators. While the Gators will be massive favorites in this one, Kiffin is always capable of surprising us.

While fans won’t get to see Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers this week, the SEC’s return ensures that everyone will be entertained. But, if Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs returning to the field aren’t enough, the Oklahoma Sooners will also return in Week 4 of the college football season.

Let’s dive into the college football schedule for Week 4 with our game predictions, matchup previews and notes for Saturday’s action.

College football schedule: Week 4 game predictions and television info

Florida Gators (5) at Ole Miss Rebels

Time/television: 12:00 PM EST, ESPN

Point spread: Florida (-14), O/U (57)

It’s college football time in Florida and Dan Mullen’s program will kick off its 2020 season with a great opportunity. On offense, quarterback Kyle Trask will be tasked with getting the most out of a young receiving corps. Even if the receivers struggle, tight end Kyle Pitts is an athletic wonder with the ability to be a go-to option for Trask. The rushing attack will also be strong with Dameon Pierce and Lorenzo Lingard. As always, the Gators’ defense is loaded with talent and we’ll be witnessing future NFL players on Saturday.

For Kiffin’s Rebels, this is going to be a work in progress. Fortunately, Ole Miss will be entertaining. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 1,023 yards in 2019, will split time with Matt Corral. On defense, the Rebels will be led by edge rusher Sam Williams and linebacker Jacquez Jones, They are the headliners, but this is a deep group. However, it’s still too early for Ole Miss to upset the Gators.

Week 4 prediction: Florida 31 Ole Miss 20

Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners (3)

Time/television: 12:00 PM EST, FOX

Point spread: Oklahoma (-28), O/U (59)

Given the Wildcats suffered a season-opening loss to Arkansas State, a trip to Norman is probably the last thing this program needs. Kansas State’s defense surrendered 330 passing yards and 35 points in Week 2, but at least the offense put up a fight. While quarterback Skylar Thompson might rack up some stats against Oklahoma’s defense, it will mostly come in garbage time.

Oklahoma will not see its starting quarterback taken with a No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft or even a top-50 selection. Of course, that’s because Spencer Rattler is a freshman. Named the starter right before the season, he left the college football world stunned in his debut with unfathomable throws. Buckle up in Week 4, because you’re about to witness a future NFL star just at the early stages of his collegiate career.

Week 4 prediction: Oklahoma 42 Kansas State 10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time/television: 12:00 PM EST, ABC

Point spread: Notre Dame (-17), O/U (57)

Coming off a shaky performance in its season-opening win, Notre Dame responded by demolishing South Florida. Things will get a bit tougher for Ian Book and Co. in Week 4 against the Demon Deacons. For Book, the priority will be protecting the football and showing more consistency as a passer. This will also be a solid litmus test for the Fighting Irish to compare themselves to Clemson. The Tigers made quick work of Wake Forest and now we’ll get to see if it’s just as easy for Brian Kelly’s program.

On the other side, it’s evident how much Wake Forest misses Jamie Newman and Sage Surratt. The moment both stars left, it created a gaping hole in this offense. While we liked what we saw from the receivers, quarterback Sam Hartman (11-of-21 for 182 yards) had very few impressive throws in his season debut. Given the tough matchup in Week 4, we don’t expect luck or the scoreboard to be on Hartman’s side in Week 4.

Week 4 prediction: Notre Dame 38 Wake Forest 17