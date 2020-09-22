Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine For Firing Her Over BLM Support

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Talk show host Claudia Jordan is allegedly suing wine Just Peachy for firing her after she publicly supported Black Lives Matter.

Jordan began working with the company in 2016 to promote and market the Just Peachy brand. For her efforts, the reality television star received three percent ownership of the brand and three percent of all the money it earned.

