Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine For Firing Her Over BLM Support

Talk show host Claudia Jordan is allegedly suing wine Just Peachy for firing her after she publicly supported Black Lives Matter.

Jordan began working with the company in 2016 to promote and market the Just Peachy brand. For her efforts, the reality television star received three percent ownership of the brand and three percent of all the money it earned.

But she claims that in 2018, Biagio Cru stopped paying her and attempted to “terminate the contract due to Jordan’s alleged support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement,” according to Page Six.

The company reportedly said that her social media posts were “too slanted,” — and they ditched her because they “did not agree with Jordan’s political views on racial issues in 2018.”

“Jordan contends that race placed a part in Biagio’s actions. We will see what a jury has to say about it,” Jordan’s attorney, Christopher Brown, said in a statement. “Attempting to terminate contracts in support of African-Americans against police brutality is not something I think the public will tolerate.”

The brand denies the allegations.