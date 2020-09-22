CIA announces CIA Labs, a skunkworks operation that will let its officers profit from their inventions in fields like AI, data analytics, and quantum computing (Patrick Howell O'Neill/MIT Technology …)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Patrick Howell O’Neill / MIT Technology Review:

CIA announces CIA Labs, a skunkworks operation that will let its officers profit from their inventions in fields like AI, data analytics, and quantum computing  —  The newest federal lab gives the CIA and its officers the unprecedented ability to make money off inventions that come from within the agency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR