China amends customs supervision on crude oil imports to improve efficiency By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Worker inspects a pump jack at an oil field in Tacheng, Xinjiang

SINGAPORE () – Chinese customs said on Tuesday it will amend the way it supervises imports as part of a broader effort to boost efficiency, allowing cargoes to clear customs before quality inspections have been finalised.

Key import oil terminals along China’s coast, including the provinces of Shandong, Zhejiang and Guangdong, suffered severe congestion between May and August as record crude purchases arrived in the country.

Effective from Oct. 1, importers will be allowed to start offloading oil once customs officers have collected key information and a sample of oil, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement its website.

Importers will still only be allowed to use or sell the oil once subsequent laboratory tests are completed.

Any problems related to safety, quality or evidence of trade fraud will be dealt with as normal, customs said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR