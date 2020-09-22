Chicago Bulls hire Billy Donovan as next head coach

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls reached an agreement with Billy Donovan to become the club’s next head coach. Terms of Donovan’s deal with the Bulls weren’t disclosed.

Chicago officially relieved Jim Boylen of his duties as head coach last month.

Donovan made the jump from the University of Florida, with whom he won two national championships, to the Oklahoma City Thunder in April 2015. He helped guide the Thunder to the 2016 Western Conference Finals, but OKC blew a 3-1 series lead to the Golden State Warriors.

Donovan never again came as close to winning a championship with the Thunder even though he made five straight trips to the postseason. He compiled a career regular-season record of 243-157 with Oklahoma City before the two sides mutually parted ways earlier this month.