Carole Baskin on Lady Gaga’s Reaction to Her DWTS Debut

We know, we know.

The elephant inside that Dancing With the Stars ballroom only grows larger each time Carole Baskin slips on her glittery kitten heels and makes a cat-themed arrival. Tiger King fans know exactly what we’re referring to: Did she or didn’t she get rid of her ex-husband via… murder? It’s a question not even Megan McCain could ignore during a recent segment on The View. (Baskin denies these accusations.)

Regardless of which version of that story is the most believable, Baskin isn’t going anywhere. In fact, she and her husband Howard Baskin have teamed up for a forthcoming unscripted series. But for now, DWTS is her focus. Which brings us to last week, when Baskin, 59, made her ABC debut by performing the paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger” (because of course).

The performance was met with not-so-great reviews (11 out of 30), however, she found one unexpected fan after the season 29 premiere: Lady Gaga, who took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of the show as she laughed out loud watching.