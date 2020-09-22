Cardi B Insists She Won’t Disrespect Offset’s Mom by Divorcing Him for ‘Attention’

WENN

Addressing rumors surrounding her split from her husband of three years, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker once again denies that she’s divorcing the Migos star because he ‘got a girl pregnant.’

Cardi B has once again squashed rumors surrounding her split from her husband Offset. Fed up with baseless reports that have been circulating online, the raptress went on Instagram Live on Monday, September 21 to set the record straight once and for all.

The Grammy Award-winning artist first addressed the speculation that she’s pulling the plug on her marriage because Offset cheated on her and “got a girl pregnant.” Clearly annoyed with the reports, she said, “People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the s**t came from. Ain’t that about a b***h.”

“That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing…,” she implored to her fans, blaming the media for spreading lies about her relationship with Offset. “What people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

“I want to address another bulls**t that I heard,” the 27-year-old moved on to another speculation that she filed for divorce for publicity stunt. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f**king dollars?”

“They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called ‘Me Gusta’ out,’ ” she continued. “First, of all, ‘Me Gusta’ is not even my record, it’s Anitta‘s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song.”

Claiming that she won’t risk ruining her good relationship with Offset’s mom, Cardi stressed, “I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f**king followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f**king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”

Cardi has previously got honest about the reason why she wants to end her marriage to Offset. “This time, I wasn’t crying,” she shared. “Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating… I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls**t.”

The mother of one went on explaining, “I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.” She added, “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”