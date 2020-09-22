Home Entertainment Cardi B Denies Divorcing Offset For Attention

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B is denying reports that she is divorcing husband Offset for attention — or as a publicity stunt.

“People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the sh*t came from. Ain’t that about a bitch,” she said on Instagram Live. “That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

