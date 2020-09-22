Cardi B Denies Divorcing Offset For Attention

Cardi B is denying reports that she is divorcing husband Offset for attention — or as a publicity stunt.

“People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the sh*t came from. Ain’t that about a bitch,” she said on Instagram Live. “That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

She continued, “I want to address another bullsh*t that I heard,” the rapper began, “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f–king dollars?”

She also denied reports that she is beefing with Offset’s baby mama.

“I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f*cking followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f–king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”