Canada warns of rising COVID-19 case numbers, signs new agreements for vaccines By

Canada also announced a new agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:) and GSK for up to 72 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and increased by up to 14 million doses a previous agreement for the Moderna (NASDAQ:) vaccine.

OTTAWA () – Canada is planning for a worst-case scenario in which a new wave of the coronavirus will drive up cases by more than 1,000 per day over the next 10 days, officials said on Tuesday.

