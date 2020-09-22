Canada warns of rising COVID-19 case numbers, signs new agreements for vaccines By

© . People wait in line at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in Toronto.
OTTAWA () – Canada is planning for a worst-case scenario in which a new wave of the coronavirus will drive up cases by more than 1,000 per day over the next 10 days, officials said on Tuesday.
Canada also announced a new agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:) and GSK for up to 72 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and increased by up to 14 million doses a previous agreement for the Moderna (NASDAQ:) vaccine.
