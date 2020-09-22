Best answer: Yes. The PS5 can play 99% of PS4 games, including VR titles. It does not, however, support games from any other PlayStation consoles.

Can the PS5 play older games?

The PS5 will be backward compatible with the PS4, so you don’t need to worry about losing access to your collection of PS4 games. This includes VR titles since the PlayStation VR (PSVR) is confirmed to work with the PS5. Your saves will also transfer over, as Sony has given an example of someone starting a game on PS4, moving to PS5, then back to PS4 again all on the same save game.

The PS5 will also feature a new service called PlayStation Plus Collection, which allows PS Plus subscribers to play select PS4 games for free.

PS5 older games How many PS4 games are backward compatible?

Sony initially confirmed that 100 of the most popular PS4 games will be playable on PS4 at launch, with more to come down the line.

Lastly, we’re excited to confirm that the backwards compatibility features are working well. We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has gone on to clarify that 99% of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 through backward compatibility.

PS5 older games What about much older titles?

While many are hoping for PlayStation, PS2 or PS3 games to be supported on the PS5, it’s not very likely. The custom CELL architecture of the PS3 provides a particularly difficult obstacle to overcome, which is why getting backward compatibility on the PS4 was also super difficult.

While anything is possible, we’d recommend against hoping for these games to be playable. The only exception will be through PlayStation Now streaming, which does have some PS3 games.

The PS5 is currently available for preorder, with a release date set for Nov. 12 in a handful of countries and a global release on Nov. 19.