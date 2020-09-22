Cameron Smith retirement, Felise Kaufusi says he will play on in 2021, Melbourne Storm, Titans, Broncos

One of Cameron Smith’s Storm teammates predicts the legendary hooker will not retire after the 2020 season, playing into reports that he might leave Melbourne to finish his career in south-east Queensland.

Storm back-rower Felise Kaufusi has played alongside Smith since 2015 at club level, and the pair have also donned Queensland and Kangaroos jersey together.

This week, as an ambassador of Footy Colours Day, Kaufusi was quizzed over Zoom by students at Sacred Heart Primary School, Yarrawonga, about his relationship with Smith and answered a curly question about the Storm skipper’s future in the NRL.

When asked if Smith would play on, Kaufusi predicted he will strap on the boots in 2021, but wasn’t certain where.

“I think he will play on,” he said.

“I’m not sure [where]. Could be Melbourne, could be Brisbane, could be Titans. Who knows.”

Cameron Smith of the Storm (Getty)

Despite being the oldest player in the competition at 37, Smith has shown no signs of decline, leading the Storm back into premiership contention again this season.

Speculation of his retirement has lingered since 2018 when he signed a two-year extension with the Storm, however what happens after his current contract expires is still anyone’s guess. Smith himself has been notably cryptic about his future plans.

Smith responds to retirement speculation

Kaufusi said he counted Smith as the “best” he’s ever played with or against.

“That’ll easily be Cameron Smith. He’s the best player I’ve ever played with. He’d played the most games in our competition and I just think he’s the best player,” Kaufusi said.

“Just his ability to get on the park week in, week out. He hasn’t missed too many games. He’s the most-capped player in our competition, so just that in itself.

“Also under fatigue he always comes up with the right decisions, the right plays at the right time, so that’s what I think sets him apart from the rest.”