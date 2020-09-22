Broncos meeting with Blake Bortles after Drew Lock injury

Drew Lock is expected to miss three to five weeks due to a severe rotator cuff strain, making the Broncos dangerously thin at quarterback as they attempt to get their season back on track. And with Jeff Driskell looking suspect against the Steelers, Denver is bringing in Blake Bortles for a visit to potentially add some much-needed depth as Lock recovers.

Bortles is not exactly a franchise savior, as evidenced by his less-than-stellar tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he has proven to be a solid backup for the Los Angeles Rams this season. As for Driskel, he had mixed success in the Broncos’ loss to the Steelers. He threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns but he also struggled with his accuracy, barely completing half his passes in the attempting comeback.

The Broncos were expected by many to be a sneaky good team this season, but so far they have not lived up to those expectations, as they are 0-2 and could be missing their starting quarterback for over a month. They have also been hit extremely hard by injuries, with Von Miller and Courtland Sutton both out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the tough start to the season, head coach Vic Fangio sounded optimistic about his team’s chances of competing moving forward.

“We’ve proven we can put ourselves in position to win against two pretty good teams,” Fangio said. “We have to avoid the (negative) sequences that happen and have a major impact on the game.”