Breaking: Oil Inventories Rose by 691,000 Barrels Last Week: API By .com

© .
By Yasin Ebrahim
.com – U.S. oil stockpiles rose last week, renewing worries that the recovery in demand is under threat at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is gathering steam.
rose by 691,000 barrels last week, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, after a draw of 9.5 million barrels the previous week.
, the U.S. benchmark for oil, was up 3.25% after settling 0.74% higher at $39.60 a barrel on Tuesday.
The build comes a day ahead of the official government report expected to show weekly U.S. crude supplies rose by 2.325 million barrels last week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.