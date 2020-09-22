Home Entertainment Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole –

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole and will not be released from prison early.

He will have to remain in prison until he has served all of his sentence. His sentence ends in December 2021. 

Shmurda pleaded not guilty, but later entered a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 for 4th-degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession. He took the plea deal so that one of his codefendants could get a lighter sentence.

