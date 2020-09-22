BlackRock® Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) (NYSE:BLK) today announces that effective on or about December 1, 2020 the index that the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF (the “iShares ETF”) seeks to replicate will change as follows:

Current Index New Index MSCI USA Momentum Index MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index

Both the Current Index and the New Index seek to provide exposure to U.S. equity securities identified by MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”) as exhibiting positive momentum characteristics. The Current Index and the New Index will generally invest in the same equity securities. The Current Index and the New Index are generally rebalanced semi-annually, but each month may be rebalanced if the volatility of MSCI USA Index has increased above a threshold specified by MSCI; however, the New Index will employ a staggered implementation approach to index changes driven by a rebalance, over a three-day period, as opposed to single-day rebalancing.

Currently, the iShares ETF obtains its investment exposure by in the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (“MTUM”), a U.S.-listed index ETF. This change is being made as a result of the announcement by MTUM that beginning on or around December 1, 2020 it will track a new index, the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index, and will cease to track the MSCI USA Momentum Index.

