Blackline Safety Launches G7 EXO, World’s First Direct-to-Cloud Area Gas Monitor With 4G Wireless

COMING AREA GAS MONITORING INNOVATIONS

Blackline will launch the world’s first integrated satellite communications capability for area gas monitors in November 2020, delivering true global coverage via the Iridium satellite network. The G7 EXO satellite module will be available both for new orders and as a retrofit kit. Additionally, Blackline will launch a four-channel pump module in early 2021 to support remote sampling of four areas simultaneously — another industry first. Like the satellite module, the G7 EXO four-channel pump module will be available for new orders and as a retrofit kit.

GROWING SUITE OF CAPABILITIES

Just like the safety industry seeks continuous improvement, Blackline’s portfolio of G7 EXO area monitors and cloud-connected wearables also improves over time. With over-the-air firmware updates, G7 EXO features and capabilities will grow as new features are deployed, strengthening businesses’ investment into the latest in direct-to-cloud area gas monitoring and connected safety technology.

To learn more about Blackline’s G7 EXO area gas monitors and connected portfolio, visit blacklinesafety.com/g7exo.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organisations in more than 100 countries. Blackline safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

