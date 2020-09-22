Best Usenet Providers 2020 | Android Central

If you’re searching for the best Usenet provider to serve as your gateway into the world of newsgroups and binary downloads, look no further than Newshosting. With 12 years of retention, over 99.99% completion rate, 256-Bit SSL Encryption, and a free VPN and Newsreader, you won’t find a more reliable option. Yet some Usenet providers beat Newshosting in specific categories like cost, download speeds, and privacy, making your choice more difficult than you might have expected. We’ve broken down the best choice for each provider category; plus, for readers who aren’t exactly sure what Usenet is, we’ve compiled everything you need to know below to get started with Usenet. The best Usenet providers, at a glance Newshosting — Best Overall: Everything you need in one convenient package. Giganews — Best Premium: Justifies its cost with an excellent VPN and data speeds. UsenetExpress — Best Usenet Block Provider: Pay upfront for backup data downloads. Eweka — Best for Fast Downloads and Retention: This provider reaches U.S. buyers using fiber connections. TweakNews — Best for High Completion Rates: Aln excellent 99.5% completion rate and free VPN and newsreader. NewsDemon — Best Reseller for Cheap Unlimited Data: The same coverage as our best pick, but at a much cheaper deal. Usenet.Farm — Best for Privacy: Get Usenet access without divulging any personal information. What are the best Usenet providers? When picking out a Usenet provider, the first thing to consider is that most Usenet regulars employ more than one provider at once. These companies regularly offer discounts as a way to get you hooked on their servers, and different Usenet providers offer thousands of different newsgroups that the others may not have. So when looking through our list, don’t stop once you’ve found the first provider you like. There may be room for more than one in your life. Still, you’ll want a primary account for accessing the newsgroups, and Newshosting should be the first option you investigate because it comes equipped with the newsreader and VPN you need to dive right into Usenet. If, however, you want to pick your own newsreader or a great VPN yourself, NewsDemon essentially sells the same product (minus the freebie software) at a solid discount. Do you care about old archived conversations from years past, or are you mainly looking for a torrent alternative for recent content? Are you a Usenet rookie that wants an all-in-one package, or do you just want a solitary Usenet provider so you can choose a VPN or newsreader for yourself? This guide should help answer those questions.

1. Newshosting: Best Overall Usenet Provider Bottom line: For years, Newshosting has remained the most respected name in the Usenet provider field, thanks to one of the best retention streaks you can find for binary files, a free newsreader with file searching and previews included, and a VPN unlocked at the highest tier. Plan pricing: $10–$16 per month | Retention time: 4416 days (~12 years), binary and text | Server farms: NA, EU | Data limits per month: 50GB (basic) or unlimited | Number of connections: 30–60 | Completion percentage: 99%+ | Complementary Newsreader: ✔️, Newshosting Newsreader app | Complementary VPN: ✔️ , PrivadoVPN | Encryption: 256-Bit SSL Encryption | DMCA or NTD: DMCA | Newsgroups: 110,000+ | Payment options: Card, Paypal | Backbone: Highwinds | Free trial: 14 days, 30GB Pros: 12-year retention

Every year, new Usenet providers pop up promising a decade of archived content, but it’s not clear if they can live up to their promises, or if they’re just referring to text retention and not binary retention. What you should look out for is a company that has actually been running its Usenet business for over a decade, and has held onto 99.99% of content during that span (not counting files taken down by DMCA requests). Whatever you upload to Newshosting, you can rest assured it’ll stay there for a long time. Newshosting gives Usenet rookies all the tools they need to get started, but Usenet veterans will also get all of the specs they’ll want for more advanced tricks like scheduled or automatic downloads at max bandwidth. Even with its cheapest plan, Newshosting gives you what every self-respecting Usenet service should provide: a 14-day free trial, 256-bit encryption, over 100,000 uncensored newsgroups, and “Unlimited” speeds, which means it will push your downloads as fast as your router will allow. You also receive a free version of the Newshosting Newsreader (available for Mac, PC, and Linux), a tool that helps you find NZBs to download and previews photos and videos in the app so you don’t get tricked into downloading something bad. Finally, with the top plan, you get free access to the PrivadoVPN, which will help preserve your privacy. This plan will admittedly set you back a fair amount per month, and if you already have one of our recommended VPNs you may want to stick with that instead. It’s also true that you’ll find a veritable swarm of resellers of Newshosting’s server data like NewsDemon offering less impressive specs at a good discounted monthly rate.

2. Giganews: Best Premium Usenet Provider Bottom line: In business since 1994, Giganews is a reputable provider with good security, an excellent partnered VPN, and a free browser-based newsreader and search engine. Unfortunately, it’s a bit too expensive to upgrade to strong data and connection performance, and its retention is disappointing. Plan pricing: $5–$22 per month | Retention time: 3+ years (binary), 17+ years (text), with multiple copies | Server farms: NA, EU | Data limits per month: 5GB, 10GB, 50GB or unlimited | Number of connections: 20–50 | Completion percentage: 99%+ | Complementary Newsreader: ✔️, Mimo Usenet Browser + Search | Complementary VPN: ✔️, VyprVPN | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: DMCA | Newsgroups: 110,000+ | Payment options: Card, Paypal | Backbone: Giganews | Free trial: 14 days, 10GB Pros: VyprVPN Premium

Most varied plan options

Header download compression

Mimo Usenet browser and search engine Cons: Expensive fee for unlimited plans

Only 3+ years retention

Only 20 connections except for top plan

Giganews has 17 years of text pages saved, more than any other option on our list, so it’s a good choice if you want full access to every discussion board made over that stretch of time. However, it only has 3+ years of binary retention — less than any other plan on this list. This means that Giganews prioritizes new files and actively swaps out old ones, which may not matter if you only want access to the latest content. With the more affordable plans, you only get somewhere between 5GB and 50GB of storage per month. If you run out of data, you can choose to have your next billing month start early to get more bandwidth, rather than be stuck with an unusable account until the month ends. With the Diamond plan, you get access to the VyprVPN Premium, which comes with five simultaneous connections, Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP), Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP), IPsec, OpenVPN, a NAT firewall to protect your network, and the Chameleon protocol for subverting VPN blocks. Unfortunately, that plan will cost you a good chunk of money per month. Mimo, Usenet’s Java-based browser for Mac or PC, is a free accessory for all accounts. With it, you can search Giganews’ servers or Usenet in general for newsgroups, headers, or posts, which can help you know if the service is missing something you want. Then, you can download binary files. The browser has PAR2 verification and recovery to make sure anything you download isn’t corrupted, along with automatic RAR expansion. In the end, what makes Giganews stand out is that it has multiple servers in the U.S. and EU for low latency in most areas, and full-speed access for its limited selection of binary files instead of slower speeds for the older content, which some providers do automatically. It also claims to connect with multiple backbones besides the one it owns, which helps to expand its newsgroup coverage beyond the average.

3. UsenetExpress: Best Usenet Block Provider Bottom line: This Tier 1 provider offers a cheap monthly account with plenty of connections and a complimentary VPN. However, we think UsenetExpress has the most promise as an affordable Block backup for users that want more coverage than their primary account can reach. Its access to a supposed 140,000+ newsgroups stands far above other providers. Plan pricing: $20 per 500GB block; $90 per year | Retention time: “Many articles over 3000 days old” (~8 years) | Server farms: NA, EU | Data limits per month: Unlimited | Number of connections: 50 (upgrade to 150) | Completion percentage: 99% | Complementary Newsreader: 🚫 | Complementary VPN: VitalVPN | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: DMCA | Newsgroups: 140,000+ | Payment options: Card, Paypal, Bitcoin | Backbone: UsenetExpress | Free trial: 30 days to cancel for full refund Pros: Block account option

140,000 newsgroups

Can upgrade to 150 connections

Can pay with Bitcoin

Included VitalVPN Cons: No complimentary newsreader

Retention time estimate is vague

Version Price Usenet Express Block $20 Usenet Express Yearly Unlimited $90/month

There’s no real Google for Usenet or one company every user trusts to bring you the best search results. Usenet regulars frequently invest in two or more providers because it’s never clear which company’s servers will have what you want, and you can sometimes get cheap sales on Blocks of coverage — a set number of gigabytes that never expires, for one upfront fee instead of a monthly one. UsenetExpress is worth considering as your Block backup thanks to the option to buy 500GB for a mere $20. Founded in 2017, this company has greatly expanded its reach in a short time by making deals with other ISPs to grow its newsgroup coverage well beyond the average. As a new company, its retention is low, but UsenetExpress claims 94% of file requests are fulfilled by its own spools, meaning most users are using its services for recent content while finding older content through other services. We should note that UsenetExpress is worth considering for its cheap subscription as well. With it, you get unlimited access to the same 140,000 newsgroups across multiple backbones, as well as a complimentary VPN. Plus, you can pay for the service via Bitcoin if you care about anonymity. You will, however, have to find your own newsreader to search through its archives.

4. Eweka: Best Usenet Provider for Fast Downloads and Retention Bottom line: Eweka is a Tier 1 provider with all-around superb retention, completion, and newsgroup quantity based in the EU. You get up to 300Mbps download speeds with unlimited access and a free newsreader, but you’ll need to invest in your own VPN. It respects NTD takedown notices but not DMCA. Plan pricing: € 7.00–9.60 | Retention time: 4,413 days (~12 years) | Server farms: EU | Data limits per month: Unlimited | Number of connections: 20 | Completion percentage: 99%+ | Complementary Newsreader: ✔️, Newslazer | Complementary VPN: 🚫 | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: NTD | Newsgroups: 125,000+ | Payment options: Card, Paypal | Backbone: Eweka | Free trial: ✔️, 7-day trial Pros: 12-year retention and climbing

125,000+ Newsgroups for good breadth

Newsreader included

No DMCA takedowns

Self-managed EU network and US fiber connections Cons: Only 20 connections max

No VPN included

Only a seven-day trial

Eweka is unapologetically catered to EU buyers, hence the price in Euros and the multiple server locations in Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, and more. However, North American buyers get access to fiber connections through its trans-Atlantic backbone, so your download speeds should still be fast. Like Newshosting, Eweka has a full 12-year-and-climbing retention of most Usenet newsgroups and claims to have at least a 15,000 newsgroup advantage on them. Both providers are owned by the same parent company but run off different backbones, so many users subscribe to both to get a wider range of coverage. Plus, Eweka responds to NTD takedown notifications but not DMCA ones, so anything you can’t find on a U.S.-based server farm may still be available in the EU. With any Eweka subscription, you get a free copy of Newslazer, a third-party newsreader for PC, Mac, and Linux. With it, you can search for files or newsgroups, bookmark your faves, adjust your connections and max download speeds (either to maximize speeds or to avoid throttling your other web searches), turn on automatic previews or safe search, and more. Eweka advertises its fast downloads as a major perk, but keep in mind that you can only get 20 connections with any plan, where most unlimited plans offer 30 or more. This could limit your ability to download multiple files at once. Also, you’ll want to research one of our top VPN picks, as Eweka doesn’t bundle one with any plan.

5. TweakNews: Best Usenet Provider for High Completion Rates Bottom line: After recently upgrading its retention from 2,500 to 4,200 in about a year, TweakNews sealed up its major weakness and solidified its status as one of the best providers available. Whatever files you find with the complimentary newsreader should be able to download it thanks to its 99.9% completion rating. Plan pricing: €5.83–€9.07 per month; or, €45.00 for 500GB | Retention time: 4,200 days (~11.5 years) | Server farms: US and EU | Data limits per month: Unlimited | Number of connections: 30–60 | Completion percentage: 99.9%+ | Complementary Newsreader: ✔️, UsenetWire | Complementary VPN: ✔️ | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: NTD | Newsgroups: Unknown | Payment options: Card, Paypal | Backbone: Base IP | Free trial: ✔️, 10-day trial with unlimited downloads Pros: Varied subscription and block pricing

No DMCA takedowns

Unlimited downloads during trial

99.9% completion rate

Newsreader and VPN included Cons: Block plans are a bit pricey

Download speeds capped at lower tiers

While other companies restrict unlimited data downloads to their premier plans, TweakNews allows unlimited at its cheapest price point but does restrict your download speeds and connections. The first plan offers 50Mbit, 30 connections, and no VPN, while the top plan comes with the VPN, 60 connections, and goes as fast as your internet plan can handle. Lower download speeds may not be a problem with the free UsenetWire app, which lets you schedule and automate downloads. You can also search Usenet by rating, file type, and binary only; browse for and bookmark newsgroups; adjust your number of connections and download speed limit; turn on safe search; and so on. If this list is giving you déjà vu, UsenetWire appears to be the same as Eweka’s Newslazer, rebranded but with the same language and list of features on their respective websites. Unsurprising, given both providers have the same parent company, Omicron. TweakNews also offers pre-paid Block plans to download between 10GB and 500GB, making it a solid backup option if you want access to the Base IP backbone but already have another primary account in mind. We will say that the pricing for these Blocks is a little expensive compared to other options we found like UsenetExpress, but TweakNews has superior completion and retention, so it may be worth the extra cost. Note: We were unable to confirm the current count of newsgroups as of publication, but will update once we get the number.

6. NewsDemon: Best Usenet Reseller for Cheap Unlimited Data Bottom line: Sometimes you just want to pay less money, and Usenet resellers cater to buyers who want access but can’t afford the top companies’ prices. Out of the many resellers out there, we chose NewsDemon because, as of now, it’s maintained the quality of its product while others tend to skimp over time. Plan pricing: $3–$6 per month; or, 4000GB for $70 | Retention time: 4416 days (~12 years) | Server farms: NA, EU | Data limits per month: 50GB, 100GB, 200GB, or Unlimited | Number of connections: 50 | Completion percentage: 99%+ | Complementary Newsreader: 🚫 | Complementary VPN: ✔️, SlickVPN | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: DMCA | Newsgroups: 107,000 | Payment options: Card, Paypal | Backbone: Highwinds | Free trial: 30 days to cancel for full refund Pros: Very affordable plans that all include VPN

Offer to price match any reseller competitor

Option for 4000GB Block

12-year retention time

50 connections and 99% completions at cheapest plan Cons: No complimentary newsreader

Not a Tier 1 provider

NewsDemon is a reseller of our top overall pick. It runs its business off of Newshosting’s servers in the U.S. and EU, and thus has the same 12-year retention time and 99%+ completion percentage. It just sells its access to the servers and newsgroups for cheaper than Newshosting does. While it used to give buyers access to a free newsreader, now NewsDemon buyers will have to fend for themselves in that area. However, you do get access to SlickVPN for free with every plan. Amazingly, SlickVPN appears to cost the same annually as a basic NewsDemon plan does, so you’re essentially getting a free VPN with Usenet access or free Usenet access with your VPN, depending on how you look at it. There isn’t much of a difference between buying a reseller’s product, or the provider’s original product. The main difference is that, as a reseller, it can choose to end its relationship with one company and switch to another server farm with worse retention and newsgroup coverage in the future. We find this to be an unlikely, worst-case scenario, but it’s worth noting. One useful note about pricing. You can pay NewsDemon’s advertised prices, but you can also check out its Price Matching page, where it tracks the latest deals from other resellers and promises to match their offers 100% of the time.

7. Usenet.Farm: Best Usenet Provider for Privacy Bottom line: Farm doesn’t have the best retention or free perks compared to other picks — you’ll have to pay for your own newsreader and VPN — but it stands out by giving you the option to pay for it anonymously if privacy is an important concern to you. It also lets you try out its service without giving them your payment information. Plan pricing: €4.95–€7.95 per month; or, 500GB for €15 | Retention time: 3000 days (~8 years) | Server farms: NA, EU | Data limits per month: 4TB–6TB Fair Use policy | Number of connections: 40–50 | Completion percentage: 99%+ | Complementary Newsreader: 🚫 | Complementary VPN: 🚫 | Encryption: 256-bit SSL encryption | DMCA or NTD: NTD | Newsgroups: Unknown | Payment options: Card, Paypal, Bitcoin | Backbone: Its Hosted | Free trial: 10GB free trial with no payment info Pros: Affordable monthly prices for plans

Good price on 500GB block

No DMCA takedowns

10GB free trial with just an email address

Account sharing allowed Cons: Technically no “unlimited” data plans

No free newsreader or VPN

Average retention

Usenet providers can be hacked just like any other company, and even if they promise to protect your data, you’re never fully certain what information they’re keeping about you. With Farm, the company promises to only save your name and country; and, if you use Bitcoin to pay, it won’t even have that information. It does track your overall activity, but not what you read or post. To start, you provide an email (one that keeps you anonymous, if that matters to you) and you immediately get access to 10GB of data for free, with no payment information. Once you’ve burned through that, Farm offers two monthly plans: one with throttled data speeds and a 4TB soft cap that, when surpassed, slows your downloads to a crawl, and a still affordable plan with unlimited speeds and a 6TB soft cap. With the second option, you also have the option to share your account with one other user. With its tracked performance information, Farm creates a dashboard that keeps you apprised of your number of articles downloaded, articles not found, articles posted, bytes downloaded, bytes uploaded, and data space remaining for the month. With this data, you’ll be able to see if you’re getting your money’s worth or if you fail to find one too many articles. Any data it saves about you is made anonymous after three months, or after one month if you cancel (though, technically, you only need to stop payment, as there are no automatic payment options).

What is Usenet and why do I need it? In an alternate reality, the world wide web could have spawned from Usenet, rather than the Arpanet network that became the Internet. In 1979, Duke University grad students Jim Ellis and Tom Truscott formulated their plans for a network comprised of newsgroups hosted on servers. Usenet participants could post or respond to articles in a variety of categories like “alt.” and “talk.” Responses were threaded so topics could branch out indefinitely into varying discussions and subtopics. The closest modern-day equivalent would be Reddit, if its subreddit threads could spawn new sub-subreddits and it lacked a voting system to organize content. Nowadays, Usenet is used less for conversation, and many of Usenet’s news threads can now be found online using your web browser as a gateway. Google Groups, for example, has an archive of USENET posts that are retained indefinitely (more on retention rates later). Newsgroups and text-based discussions are just one side of Usenet, however. Users can also save binary files to Usenet servers that can contain video, audio, or any other file type you can think of. These files are usually too large to fit inside a single Usenet article, so they are split across as many articles as it takes to host them; then, an NZB file is created that points out where all of the articles containing the binary code can be found, and how they slot together. To find, download and convert these binary files into something your PC can use, you’ll need a Usenet provider to access Usenet servers where the files are stored; a binary-enabled newsreader that can interpret NZB files; and an indexer database of NZB files that lists out all of the files on Usenet that are available to download. Armed with these tools, Usenet users can use the platform as an alternative to torrenting content (legal or otherwise). Is Usenet legal? We at Android Central don’t condone using backdoor channels like Usenet or BitTorrent to acquire copyrighted material illegally. We also weren’t born yesterday: one of the primary draws of these types of programs is to view or download content that, for whatever reason, you can’t get ahold of through regular methods. Built-in, no-log VPN software is meant to protect users from having their identities and IPs exposed, so they don’t face consequences. Moreover, many Usenet buyers purposefully choose one provider that abides by U.S. DMCA laws, and another that only abides by EU NTD laws. That way, if content is taken down on one server, it may slip through the cracks in another region. In the end, Usenet is perfectly legal, but if you upload or download copyrighted content, and the copyright holder finds out, you could face repercussions. Check the legal page of any Usenet provider you pick, but most will suggest that if they receive a court order asking for information about your identity, they are required to provide it. What’s the difference between Usenet and torrent websites? Torrenting websites are full of “leechers” and “seeders”. The speed of leechers’ downloads depends on the number of seeders in the torrent swarm; the more people trying to download something, the faster you’ll get ahold of it. Once you torrent something, though, you’re complicit in disseminating that thing to other users, which could land you in trouble. Many regular torrent users invest in a VPN for this reason. With Usenet, your download speeds are entirely dependent on your provider and your internet plan. Giganews, for example, promises “uncapped” download speeds by pairing yours with the nearest, fastest server in its network. You’ll always have the same Mbps rate for each download, no matter how popular or unpopular it is. Even better, you don’t need to waste any bandwidth uploading the file for the next user. Many Usenet providers bundle in automatic VPN software — so your identity is kept from the websites you visit — as well as software for unzipping files and scanning them for viruses. Essentially, Usenet makes downloading content easier, more private, and safer. The main positive of torrenting is, of course, that you don’t need to pay for servers to access content — though you will want to pay for a VPN and antivirus software. How is one Usenet provider different from another? There are hundreds of thousands of newsgroups worldwide, and they can (mostly) be found on any Usenet server. However, every bit of data saved — especially GBs of binary data — is expensive to maintain. So, Usenet providers with limited server space delete older Usenet files to make room for new ones. The amount of time that newsgroup data is stored before being overwritten represents the provider’s retention rate. Some providers’ retention rates continue to grow every day because they spool their files so that they remain available indefinitely on intermediate servers. Because of this, providers like Newshosting and TweakNews have high completion rates, a term referring to the percentage of total Usenet posts ever made that can be found on its platform. They spool their data first before overriding it, so almost nothing is ever lost. Most providers will advertise newsgroup collections of 100,000 or more, but one provider’s newsgroup library won’t be the same as another’s…unless they share the same backbone and parent company. Companies like Giganews, UsenetExpress, and Usenet.Farm are Tier 1 providers, meaning they all have their own server farms that they don’t share with any other provider. However, a large majority of providers are all owned by the same company (Omicron), and many of these providers use the same servers with the same selection of newsgroups. They differ in areas like download speed and data limits, but in the end, you’ll find virtually the same files with either company. Many Usenet fans pay for more than one provider, to get better coverage so they don’t miss out on anything. If you decide to go that route, you should make sure that the two companies you pick have different backbones, to make sure you’re not paying double for the same content.