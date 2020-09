“Will Ferrell as George W. Bush will forever be iconic. His speech about which countries were in the ‘axis of evil’ was hysterical, especially when he named ‘one of the Koreas’ as one of the countries.”

—feliciam4fcc173df

“Somebody asked me if I’d pick anyone other than Dana Carvey as George H.W. Bush for the best SNL political impression, and I said, ‘Not gonna do it, wouldn’t be prudent, not at this juncture.'”

—matthewschonmorgan