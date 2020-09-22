Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Article content continued

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at [email protected], or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by email at [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of Bentley’s Class B common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” under Bentley’s registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, Bentley has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922006090/en/

Contacts

Media Contact:

James McCusker

203-585-4750

[email protected]

#distro