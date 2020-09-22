Being Sent to School for Troubled Kids Did Save My Life

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Relating to Paris Hilton’s nightmare experience at a finishing school for girls in Provo, Utah, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star confesses that people at her school locked her up in solitary confinement.

Reformed wildchild Drew Barrymore was such a hardcore teen, the bosses of a school for troubled kids had to place her in solitary confinement.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star made the big reveal while chatting to Paris Hilton, who recently opened up about her nightmare experience at a finishing school for girls in Provo, Utah, on her new talk show, explaining that she “started riots” among her fellow students.

Drew explained her mother sent her off to the tough school because she was always getting into trouble and doing drugs.

Telling her guest she had seen her new YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris“, and so many parts were familiar to her, Barrymore shared, “I’ve had the people come and take me away. I’ve been locked up in solitary confinement…”.

“I haven’t seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that’s one I recognise so deeply.”

But Drew went on to explain she asked for trouble as a kid.

“The people at my place (school) were really good,” the actress added. “I mean I didn’t like being thrown in solitary confinement. I will say I was very rebellious. I started riots there all the time. There was a lot of other kids like me (sic).”

And she understands why her mum sent her there: “My mum just didn’t know what to do with me,” Drew said. “I was doing drugs. I was out of control. She just threw her hands up and threw me in there not knowing where else to turn to. That place really did help me and it did save my life and I actually wouldn’t change a thing.”





But Paris insists her time at Provo Canyon when she was 17 was horrific and she has made it her mission to close down toxic schools in the U.S.

The reality star and socialite recently told People magazine she was “bullied” by staff, who “were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us”.

Her revelations have prompted other women to come forward with horror tales from their school days and now Paris has created a movement in an effort to shine a light on America’s worst schools.

“I want to be a voice for the voiceless and I want to shut these places down,” she told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen last week. “People can come forward and tell their story and put #BreakingCodeSilence and we are starting a movement to make change.”