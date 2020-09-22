Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Instagram

Stressing that he is accepting the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puerto Rican singer kicks off his gig at Yankee Stadium and makes stops at such sites as the Bronx and Washington Heights.

Bad Bunny stopped traffic on Sunday night (September 20) as he performed his first-ever virtual concert on a bus moving through New York City.

The Puerto Rican star’s gig, which aired on the Uforia Music App and his YouTube channel, was his first of 2020, and ushered in a new era of performing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn’t want to,” he said. “But I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it.”

The concert kicked off at Yankee Stadium and then took in sites such as the Bronx and Washington Heights, with Bad Bunny commenting that New York is the “city where I’ve performed the most during my career.”





Over a million fans tuned in to watch the star perform tunes including “La Dificil”, “Pero Ya No” and “Vete”, as well as hearing the 26-year-old comment on various topics such as where his success has come from, and the importance of voting in the upcoming November election.

“We must vote and raise our voices because it boils down to giving ourselves respect as people and as Latinos. That’s why you have to go vote,” he said.

The bus came to its final stop outside a local hospital, where Bunny performed “Yo Perreo Sola” and paid his respects to the frontline workers who have been tirelessly helping others during the pandemic.

“Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city,” he said. “With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day.”