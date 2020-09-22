Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.66% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.66% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Xero Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.39% or 4.00 points to trade at 95.06 at the close. Meanwhile, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) added 4.07% or 1.17 points to end at 29.94 and Healius Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.90% or 0.130 points to 3.460 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.04% or 0.23 points to trade at 3.58 at the close. Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.78% or 0.97 points to end at 15.81 and Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) was down 5.04% or 0.07 points to 1.32.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 922 to 339 and 334 ended unchanged.

Shares in Healius Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.90% or 0.130 to 3.460.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.91% to 21.627.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.70 to $1907.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.23% or 0.09 to hit $39.45 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.27% or 0.11 to trade at $41.33 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.42% to 0.7192, while AUD/JPY fell 0.46% to 75.23.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 93.748.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

