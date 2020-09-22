Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.66% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.66%



Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.66% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Xero Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.39% or 4.00 points to trade at 95.06 at the close. Meanwhile, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) added 4.07% or 1.17 points to end at 29.94 and Healius Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.90% or 0.130 points to 3.460 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.04% or 0.23 points to trade at 3.58 at the close. Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.78% or 0.97 points to end at 15.81 and Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) was down 5.04% or 0.07 points to 1.32.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 922 to 339 and 334 ended unchanged.

Shares in Healius Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.90% or 0.130 to 3.460.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.91% to 21.627.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.70 to $1907.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.23% or 0.09 to hit $39.45 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.27% or 0.11 to trade at $41.33 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.42% to 0.7192, while AUD/JPY fell 0.46% to 75.23.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 93.748.