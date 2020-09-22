Apps to help you with positive new habits – Apps News

As we get accustomed to the new normal brought on by this pandemic, many of us are required to make lifestyle changes that will not only keep us healthy—mentally and bodily—but will also help us maintain productivity levels while we eke out the most of the family time we get. But these changes are easier planned than executed. They require us to break old habits and form new ones that will work best for the lives we have to lead today. It is said that it takes 21 days to make a habit and 90 days to make it a lifestyle change. Here are four apps—each original in their own right—that will help you stick to resolutions that will mould a better you.

21 Days Challenge | Android, iOS



This app by Kati and Lima comes with 14 pre-set modules—couples edition, kindness, positive affirmation, mental wellness, fix your sleep schedule, home workout, self-care, study, declutter, gratitude, productivity, happiness, no junk food and social media detox—that will take you through tasks for 21 days so you emerge a better person at the end of three weeks.

You start with a basic avatar, but for every completed task, you earn virtual coins that can be used to customise it.

21 Days Challenge comes with a notifications feature so it can remind you of your task every day, and you also get a journal for micro-posts, along with a mood tracker, that is visible in the calendar view.

For a sense of community, the app even comes with a Gratitude feed where you can read about what other users are thankful for and take inspiration from their achievements.

Habitica | Android, iOS



Habitica treats your real life like a game; complete with rewards and punishments to motivate you to achieve your goals to become healthy, work hard, and be happy.

You start your journey with a simple customisable avatar. After you list all the habits you want to form—read daily, exercise, give up cigarettes, etc—Habitica turns all your tasks into monsters that you have to conquer. The better you are at meeting your goals day-after-day, the more you progress.

As you develop a streak of success, you stand to earn gear that you can use to build up your avatar and level up for greater features.

The best part, Habitica has a social-media element where you can join guilds, complete quests and participate in challenges made by other players; the most consistent competitor wins an achievement.



What makes this app especially effective is that you can play along with friends and family who can hold you accountable for your actions as you collaborate and compete with each other.

Habit Forest | Android



Habit Forest is yet another app that gamifies the process of setting a personal goal and then forming a habit of it. At every point of your journey, you are provided with a visual representation of how much you have progressed.

When you start with Habit Forest, you receive an empty plot of virtual land. When you create a new habit, you plant a new seed on that land. When you repeat a task to achieve your habit, you nurture the seed to grow into trees. Full-grown trees create hearts that you can redeem to buy decorations and embellishments for your plot.

This app lets you grow and collect different types of trees to create a forest of all your good habits. You can set multiple repeat reminders for tasks during the day and the week, and you even get a memo function that lets you jot down small notes every time you work towards your goal.

Habit Forest works well to help kids develop good habits, and if you have more than one child, you can use this app to get them to compete against each other to build and decorate their forests.

Many Hats | Android, iOS



This app acknowledges that you wear many hats: You are a parent, a colleague, a friend, a son or a daughter, a health-conscious person and so much more. And it aims to help you become an overall better individual.

Using Many Hats, you can create profiles for all your personas, and add good habits for each of those. As a spouse, you could add the task of preparing breakfast and strive to do that every morning to create a streak of successful days. As a parent, you can add a weekend activity to do with your kids. As someone who is health-conscious, you can add daily exercise to your schedule, and much more.

The app also packs a journal for your thoughts and where you can post photos; it allows you to track your mood, and even create daily to-do lists.