Apple Pay Promo Offers Free Drink With Purchase From Jimmy John’s

Apple’s latest Apple Pay Promo allows Jimmy John’s customers who spend $10 or more to redeem a free drink with their purchase using Freaky Fast Rewards and ‌Apple Pay‌.



Jimmy John’s customers can get the deal when they spend at least $10 when ordering ahead in the Jimmy John’s app, on the jimmyjohns.com website, or in store, with the free drink available through September 27.

The deal is valid only at participating locations, and the Freaky Fast Rewards program from Jimmy John’s is required to place a qualifying order that’s paid for with ‌Apple Pay‌. One reward is available per Freaky Fast Rewards account.