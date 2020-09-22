Apple CEO Tim Cook says he’s been impressed with remote work, sees permanent changes

Article content continued

Cook said 10 per cent to 15 per cent of Apple employees have gone back to the office and he hopes the majority of staff can return to the company’s new campus in Silicon Valley sometime next year.

The CEO said he goes into the office at different points during the week and he noted that remote work is “not like being together physically.” Working in the office sparks creativity such as during impromptu meetings, he added.

The Apple executive also said the company focuses on policy and not politics when asked about his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cook was also asked how long he foresees running the Cupertino, California-technology giant. “We’ll see,” he said. “At some point, of course, we all do something different.”

Bloomberg.com