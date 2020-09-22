Anushka Sharma reacts to Bangalore’s first win in the IPL 2020

Last night, the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad captained by David Warner. When two heavyweights of the tournament come up against each other, it’s big-time fun for cricket fans. And the game surely delivered on the enjoyment quotient.

Despite Virat Kohli’s no show in the game, RCB came out on top in the competition last evening. All thanks to AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, who stepped up to snatch the game from Sunrisers. The result got several talking on social media about the exciting game, especially because RCB hasn’t done too well in the previous tournaments. Anushka too took to Instagram to express her joy at her hubby Virat Kohli’s victory. She shared a screenshot of Virat and his team celebrating their season’s first win and captioned it as, “Winning start” Take a look at the post below.





Did you watch the game last night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.