Angels’ Andrelton Simmons opts out with five games remaining

The Angels began the day with only five games remaining on the calendar and possessing a 24-31 record. Running the table likely wouldn’t be enough for them to catch up with the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) in the standings for the final American League postseason berth.

As ESPN noted, Simmons dealt with an ankle injury during the summer and missed nearly a month of play. In 30 games, he hit .297 with zero home runs, 10 RBI, seven doubles, and 16 strikeouts.

Simmons can enter unrestricted free agency after this season.