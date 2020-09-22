Angels’ Andrelton Simmons opts out with five games remaining

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons has begun his offseason early.

With Los Angeles on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, the club announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old has opted out of the remainder of the regular season that finishes this Sunday. 

The Angels began the day with only five games remaining on the calendar and possessing a 24-31 record. Running the table likely wouldn’t be enough for them to catch up with the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) in the standings for the final American League postseason berth. 

As ESPN noted, Simmons dealt with an ankle injury during the summer and missed nearly a month of play. In 30 games, he hit .297 with zero home runs, 10 RBI, seven doubles, and 16 strikeouts. 

Simmons can enter unrestricted free agency after this season. 

