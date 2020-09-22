Andrew Abdo confirms rule change experiment in Broncos-Cowboys, Warriors-Manly match-ups

The NRL is set to experiment with four rule changes during two matches of the final round of the home and away season.

The changes have been approved by the Australian Rugby League Commission and will take place during the Broncos-Cowboys game on Thursday night and the Warriors-Sea Eagles game on Sunday afternoon, with neither match having an impact on the top eight.

According to an NRL release, the four rule changes trialled will be: the use of the “Six Again” rule for 10 metre infringements, handover for kicks into touch rather than a scrum, nominated forwards only in the scrum, and a change in Bunker referral process to reduce stoppages.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the objective of experimenting with the four rules for the final round was to see the impact they each have on the game.

Referee Chris Sutton addresses Raiders players Josh Papalii and Elliott Whitehead. (Getty)

“The Commission’s focus is to ensure our games are as entertaining and free flowing as possible for our fans,” he said in the NRL statement on Tuesday.

“Like we have in previous seasons, we will use games which will have no impact on the top eight to test the potential rule changes.

“We will obviously also take on board feedback from the players and clubs involved and report back to the Commission during the off-season.

“We are a sports entertainment business. It is important to continuously test innovative ideas, aimed at a better fan experience.

NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“This weekend is a great opportunity to test the practical application of some of the refinements which have been raised during the year.”

Abdo said the NRL has also taken criticism of the Bunker and scrums on board.

“It is clear the current process around scrums and the Bunker could potentially be better,” he said.

“We are also looking at ways in which we can reduce stoppages without compromising the accuracy of the Bunker.”

The NRL will review all rules at the end of the 2020 season.