Analyst: Saints ‘don’t look like a Super Bowl contender’

The New Orleans Saints came into the season as a presumed Super Bowl contender but they have underwhelmed so far, including losing 34-24 to the Raiders Monday night. Is it possible they aren’t the contender many thought they were? Absolutely, at least according to ESPN’s Marcus Spears.

“You know damn well this don’t look like a Super Bowl contender,” Spears said on “Get Up.” “Listen, this is the New Orleans Saints… a lot of people had them projected to go to the Super Bowl but not only that, we expected them to put points up. What world are we living in where we don’t think the Saints are going to score more than 24 points on the Raiders?”

Spears noted that Brees was “missing passes” during the loss but did not lay all of the blame on the quarterback, noting that the defense got “ran through” despite their stellar reputation for shutting teams down. The performance was poor enough for Spears to declare “Hell no” when asked if he thought the Saints look like a Super Bowl team at this point.