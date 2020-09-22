Amazon offers $500 ‘Prime Bike,’ encroaching on Peloton’s niche

Amazon.com launched a “Prime Bike” on Tuesday, a bid to compete with an array of at-home exercise bikes that have become popular in the pandemic, such as those offered by Peloton.

The new EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike is available on the e-commerce giant’s website for $500, a steep discount to Peloton machines that cost well over $1,000. Shares of Peloton fell as much as 6.7% on Tuesday.

The Prime Bike is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers and was developed through a partnership with Echelon Fitness. Included with the purchase of the Prime Bike is a free 30-day Echelon membership trial, which includes live exercise classes.

