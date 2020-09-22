Amazon criticised over ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ caps

By Charlie Jones

News

image copyrightAmazon image caption Amazon has since taken down the hats from sale and said sellers must follow their guidelines

A barrister has criticised Amazon for selling hats with the slogan “Black Lives Don’t Matter”, marketed as being elegant and a “nice present”.

Alexandra Wilson, from Essex, said it was “honestly embarrassing” the company was selling the caps and questioned whether it had any checks in place.

Amazon has since removed the hats, which were being sold by a third party.

Last week the retailer faced criticism for selling T-shirts with the slogan “Let’s Make Down Syndrome Extinct”.

Ms Wilson, 25, who has previously been the subject of racist abuse, said it was “really disappointing” it took some time for the hats to be taken down.

She said she wanted to make sure the item was never sold again.

image copyright Laurie Lewis image caption Alexandra Wilson, who specialises in family and criminal law, reported the item to Amazon

“Multiple people reported it and racist material should be removed immediately,” she said.

“Websites like Amazon definitely need to have better checks in place for both their descriptions and photos because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.”

The hat, which cost £12.96, was described by the seller as “high quality” with a “unique and fashionable” design which was “eye catching”. It said the hat’s “elegant” appearance made it a “nice present” for family and friends.

In a statement, Amazon said: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available.”

Find News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email [email protected]