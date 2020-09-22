Aishwarya Rai Bachchan answers two basic questions related to fashion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is, without doubt, one of the very few actresses of Bollywood who have retained their charm over the years. The actress has been in the business of movies for long time now, however, every time she makes a public appearance or decides to do a movie, all eyes are set on her. Aishwarya has not just impressed the audience with her roles, but she has also made it a point to make fashion statements whenever she steps out. People take inspiration from her looks and therefore we went back to an interview she gave to a leading news channel where she answered two basic questions about personal style.

She was asked to pick between high-heel and flats, to which she said, “Flats, but what’s befitting for the occasion. Regularly, flats for sure.” She was then asked to pick between lipstick or mascara, to which the actress quickly replied saying, “Mascara”. Well, we guess Aishwarya is pretty clear about her choices when it comes to fashion and style.