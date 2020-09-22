Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur to star together in a project?

Abhishek Bachchan has slowly yet steadily made a place for himself in the world of acting. He has had a rocky run at the movies but his capacity to play any character with ease has impressed several directors. His act in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan won a lot of appreciation and his recent web show Breathe: Into the Shadows too did really well. Now Junior Bachchan is geared up for Dinesh Vijan’s next production. Abhishek has signed the project along with Yami Gautam. But now we hear that Nimrat Kaur too might be a part of the film.

A source told a leading entertainment portal, “It’s a concept driven film called Dasvi, which Abhishek really liked. There will be two heroines in the film. Yami Gautam had been locked for the film much before. And now, Nimrat Kaur has been roped in as the second female lead as well. The plot is not known, but it’s an original script and Dinu’s team wanted a strong cast of really credible actors for the same.”

Exciting, isn’t it?