A woolly story about how Allbirds makes its shoes

Tempting though it is to comment yet again on the glorious dealmaker-in-chief’s splendid, classy, and genius (in a stable sort of way) handling of the forced maybe/sorta/kinda sale of TikTok, I bring you instead today a story about sheep.

Merino sheep, to be precise, and the wool that is shorn from them in New Zealand that ends up in the comfy sneaker-slippers made by Allbirds. ’s Sheila Marikar went to the end of Earth, back when Americans could do such things, to report on the keen interest the San Francisco company takes in the lives of these sheep.

Without giving away too much of the story, the way the farmers tend to this particular patch of land in New Zealand makes for a net positive in terms of climate-harming emissions. This is important to Allbirds because, as Marikar writes, “Kindness to the planet is one of Allbirds’ biggest selling points.” The company over-indexes on natural materials to make its shoes and then takes care to ensure its customers know about its environmental goodness.

Marikar’s is a good yarn about a company that is doing well by trying to do good. Allbirds is aiming now for the performance running shoe market, where natural fibers aren’t the norm.

Incidentally, an earlier feature in by the same author featured an unlaunched video service called Quibi. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Quibi is considering selling itself. Maybe Quibi’s founder, Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, could see if Donald Trump has some time to make a few calls.

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

[email protected]

This edition of Data Sheet was curated by Aaron Pressman.