30 Awkward Celebrity Gifting Pictures

My favorite genre of celebrity pictures: the incredibly awkward gifting picture.

At certain award shows, there are these things called “gifting suites” where celebrities can go and pose with products, usually in exchange for getting them for free. The pictures are almost always iconically awkward, but hey, who can blame you? Everyone loves free shit.

1.

The Jonas Brothers with jumbo bottles of hairspray.

2.

Selena Gomez with a bottle of Omega-3 pills.

3.

Rihanna with a tiny guitar.


Mark Sullivan / WireImage

4.

Big Sean and some Hot Pockets.


Mark Sullivan / WireImage

5.

Hilary Duff and a bottle of soup.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

6.

Pete Wentz and a Bratz doll.

7.

Rihanna and some tins of popcorn.

8.

Miley Cyrus and some spray cleaner.

9.

Dolly Parton and Crest Whitestrips.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

10.

Avril Lavigne and Spanx.


Getty Images/Rebecca Sapp

11.

Frankie Muniz and a webcam.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12.

Viola Davis and some sort of scrubber.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

13.

Demi Lovato and a yoga mat.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

14.

Fergie and a travel mug.


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

15.

Fergie and the complete Nutrisystem set.


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

16.

Jordin Sparks, Jason Derulo, and a tweezer.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

17.

Neil Patrick Harris with a tiny remote control helicopter.

18.

Tina Fey and Oscillococcinum.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

19.

The Jonas Brothers and a Roomba.

20.

Tina Fey with a juicer and some luggage.


Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

21.

Sarah Paulson and Emergen-C.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

22.

Jane Krakowski and toothpaste.


Charley Gallay / Getty Imags

23.

Aaron Paul and a large bottle of vodka.


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

24.

Aaron Paul and a random dress.


Becky Sapp / Getty Images

25.

Al Roker and some stylish jeans.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

26.

Tim McGraw and some French biscuits.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

27.

Ashley Tisdale and a DVD player.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

28.

Anna Kendrick with a gift certificate to the Ritz Carlton.


John Sciulli / Getty Images

29.

Jorge Garcia and a small handbag.


Kevin Parry / Getty Images

30.

And Lady Gaga with a Sodastream.


Mark Von Holden / Getty Images

