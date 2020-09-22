12 dead in crash between fuel tanker and taxi in KZN

At least 12 people have died in a horror crash in KZN on Tuesday. (Netcare 911)

At least 12 people have died in a crash between a fuel tanker and minibus taxi on the R33/R614, near Wartburg in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics were treating two people on the scene for critical injuries.

He said the cause of the collision was unknown.

The spillage of petrol and diesel led to a total road closure, McKenzie said.

The scene is still active and the road is still closed.

There is a crash involving a truck and minibus on the R33/R614 near Wartburg. Reports from the scene indicate that tragically 12 people have sustained fatal injuries. Two people have sustained critical injuries and have been treated by paramedics. The scene is still active — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) September 22, 2020

More to follow.