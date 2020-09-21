Your Tuesday Briefing

New Zealand ends most pandemic restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that virus restrictions on travel and gatherings would be lifted across most of New Zealand this week. In most of the country, New Zealanders were freed of rules put in place to curb the spread of the virus on Monday night.

In Auckland, restrictions will be eased but not entirely lifted at midnight Wednesday. The city was the center of a mysterious outbreak in August that prompted Ms. Ardern to reimpose a lockdown. Those guidelines will be reviewed in two weeks, she said.

Details: Starting on Thursday, Auckland residents will be able to gather in groups of up to 100 but will be required to stay home if they are sick and log their contacts and movements. Masks remain compulsory on public transportation and are encouraged elsewhere in public.