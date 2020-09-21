YoungBoy Never Broke Again Racks Up Third No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 in Less Than a Year

Before dominating the countdown with ‘Top’, the ‘Kacey Talk’ rapper first debuted at number 1 with in October 2019 with ‘Al YoungBoy 2′ and followed it up in May 2020 with ’38 Baby 2’.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has scored his third number one album in less than a year on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Top has debuted at number one on the countdown with 126,000 equivalent album unit sales in its opening week.

He first debuted at number one in October, 2019 with “Al YoungBoy 2” and hit the top again in May with “38 Baby 2”.

The last solo act to land three number ones in a year was rapper Future, who took just over six months to score three chart-toppers in 2015 and 2016. BTS (Bangtan Boys) managed the feat in 10 months and 25 days in 2018 and 2019.

Pop Smoke‘s former number one, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, stays put at two on the new countdown with 73,000 equivalent album units, while Juice WRLD makes it a rap top three as “Legends Never Die” is unmoved at three after earning 54,000 units.

Taylor Swift‘s former number one, “Folklore”, rises to four with 44,000 equivalent album units and the original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton: An American Musical” is back in the top five at five with 41,000 units.

