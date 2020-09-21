You can finally stop ringing Google Assistant alarms and timers from another room

Google Assistant smart speakers and displays can be extremely useful in the kitchen. Not can only can you get step-by-step cooking instructions for your favorite recipes; you can also set timers and alarms. Unfortunately, if you set a timer and move to another room, you won’t be able to stop the timer until you move back to the kitchen and ask the particular Nest speaker or display.

According to a report from Android Police, Google has quietly added the ability to control timers and alarms across the home.