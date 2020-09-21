Xbox Game Pass now has over 15 million subscribers

Xbox Game Pass is by far the best deal in gaming.
Hidden within Microsoft’s reveal that it’s purchasing ZeniMax, the parent company of developers Bethesda, id Software and Arkane Studios, for roughly $7.5 billion USD (about $9.9 billion CAD), the tech giant confirmed that Xbox Game Pass now has more than 15 million subscribers.
In April, Game Pass was confirmed to have reached 10 million subscribers. This means that over the last five months of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Xbox Game Pass managed to add roughly five million new subscribers.
While Game Pass was already a great deal, given how it offers access to all Microsoft’s first-party developed games plus numerous third-party titles, the company recently bolstered the subscription service’s offerings. EA Play titles will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional charge, and Xbox game streaming (formerly called xCloud) is also now available on Android through the highest tier of the service at no extra cost.
Now, Microsoft is set to add Bethesda titles to the mix, including, presumably, games like Fallout 3, Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Even future titles from Bethesda like Starfield are slated to come to the subscription service day and date on Xbox or PC as well. Bethesda titles Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 76 are currently on Game Pass.
Microsoft recently confirmed that Xbox All Access, its financing option for the $379 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X that also includes a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, is coming to Canada. Pricing for the service remains unclear, though in the U.S., it costs $24.99 USD (roughly $32.99 CAD) per month for 24 months for the Series S, or $34.99 USD (about $46 CAD) per month for 24 months for the Series X.
On its own, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 per month. The base-level Game Pass service costs $11.99 per month on both Xbox One and PC.