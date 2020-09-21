Woman jailed for running over partner in her car after late-night row

A man was left fighting for his life in hospital after being run over by his girlfriend during a late-night rammy.

Kimberly Lawson had been on a night out in Margate, Kent, with her partner when the pair had a falling out at around 3am.

The 29-year-old got behind the wheel of her Peugeot car and drove at him despite him shouting at her to ‘stop’.







(Image: Kent Police)



Investigators believe Lawson was driving between 39 and 45mph when she hit her victim on August last year.

The man, who has not been named, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment.

Lawson was arrested at the scene and told officers that she did not mean to hit him but was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday September 4 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

She has now been jailed for a year and disqualified from the roads for three years and six months.

A judge ordered her to take an extended driving test before she can reapply for her licence following her release.

Detective Chief Inspector Tristan Kluibenschadl, from Kent Police, said: “Lawson’s reckless actions resulted in her victim receiving life-threatening injuries and he was fortunate to survive.

“A car in the wrong hands is a deadly weapon and the custodial sentence imposed by the court will offer Lawson to reflect on her actions.”