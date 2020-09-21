Home Entertainment Woman Arrested For Allegedly Sending Ricin To Trump In The Mail

 The feds have arrested a woman for allegedly sending the deadly ricin poison to President Donald Trump through the mail.

According to The New York Times, she was Sunday while trying to enter the United States from Canada, nearly a year after she had been deported from the United States for engaging in criminal activity.

“An arrest was made of an individual allegedly responsible for sending a suspicious letter,” the F.B.I. said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

