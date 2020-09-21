Woman Arrested For Allegedly Sending Ricin To Trump In The Mail

The feds have arrested a woman for allegedly sending the deadly ricin poison to President Donald Trump through the mail.

According to The New York Times, she was Sunday while trying to enter the United States from Canada, nearly a year after she had been deported from the United States for engaging in criminal activity.

“An arrest was made of an individual allegedly responsible for sending a suspicious letter,” the F.B.I. said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

It has not been made when the letter was sent or where it was intercepted. Ricin is highly toxic and can cause organ failure and death. It was detected at an off-site facility that screens mail addressed to the White House.

This is not new for Trump. In 2018, the feds intercepted mail suspected of containing ricin that was addressed to Trump and to top Pentagon and other national security officials.