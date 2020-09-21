Winners, losers from Chiefs’ wild overtime victory over Chargers

Before the Los Angeles Chargers took the field in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone in the NFL was expecting Patrick Mahomes and Co. to leave Tyrod Taylor and the Chargers’ offense in the dust. Instead, this divisional clash provided quite a few surprises and a thrilling finish in overtime.

After Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game, the Chargers were forced to turn to rookie Justin Herbert. Facing the defending Super Bowl champions on a big stage with little preparation, most rookies would crumble under the pressure. Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, shined.

With Herbert dazzling, the pressure was on Mahomes to deliver another MVP-like performance. Facing one of the NFL’s best defenses, he had one of the worst first-half performances in his young career. After two ugly quarters, Mahomes recovered and put the Chiefs on his back for a thrilling comeback to send it to overtime.

The Chargers were given the first shot to win it in overtime and wasted it. Kansas City got the football back and the rest is history. Here are the winners and losers from the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Chargers in Week 2.

Winner: Justin Herbert’s NFL debut

We’re not just talking about a rookie quarterback making his debut. As the backup quarterback, Herbert didn’t get any first-team reps in practice this week. The 22-year-old spent six days preparing Taylor to face the Chiefs’ defense. On Sunday, the Chargers were suddenly forced to start him. That’s what makes this such an unbelievable NFL debut in Week 2.