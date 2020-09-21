Winners and losers from Seahawks’ thrilling win over Patriots

Russell Wilson taking on Cam Newton in a rivalry renewed. The New England Patriots looking to continue their early-season success in their first year without Tom Brady under center in two decades.

As for Wilson and his Seattle Seahawks, last week’s blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons proved to be no fluke. Wilson is clicking big time. He talled five touchdown passes in Sunday night’s thrilling 35-30 win over New England that culminated in a goal-line stop by Seattle’s defense.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, they could not keep up with Seattle’s offensive attack. That’s primarily because Newton had no help from his running backs.

These are among the biggest winners and losers from the Seahawks’ five-point victory over New England on “Sunday Night Football.”

Winner: Russell Wilson equals early-season NFL MVP