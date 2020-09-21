Wilson tosses five touchdowns as Seahawks outlast Pats By

5/5 © . NFL: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks



Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks made a defensive stand at the goal line on the game’s final play to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night.

Cam Newton nearly rallied the Patriots from a 12-point deficit in the final 4:32. He scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:16 left to make the score 35-30 and, after Seattle went three-and-out, drove to New England’s 1-yard line with two seconds left. Newton tried to run for the score, but was stopped by Seattle’s L.J. Collier for a 1-yard loss.

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and rushed for 39 yards for the Seahawks (2-0). Wilson threw four TDs last week in a 38-25 victory at Atlanta.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson made TD receptions for the Seahawks, who outscored New England (1-1) 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away from a 14-all halftime tie.

Newton completed 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards and a touchdown and had a team-high 47 yards rushing and two TDs. The Patriots’ Julian Edelman made eight receptions for 179 yards.

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39

Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and a touchdown and ran for three scores, and Dallas pulled off an improbable comeback with a win over Atlanta in Arlington, Texas.

Greg Zuerlein’s 46-yard field goal on the game’s final play completed a wild rally — including Dallas’ recovery of an onside kick — after the Cowboys trailed by 20 points in the first half, by 15 in the fourth quarter, and by nine with two minutes left.

Dallas (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start since 2010. Atlanta is 0-2 for the first time since 2007.

Chiefs 23, Chargers 20 (OT)

Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns, and Harrison Butker’s franchise record-tying 58-yard field goal in overtime spoiled Justin Herbert’s impressive debut, as Kansas City beat AFC West-rival Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chiefs (2-0) fell behind 17-6 in the second half, but erased the deficit with 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The run capped when Mahomes threw for 54 of his 302 yards on a one-footed toss to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. Hill finished with 99 yards on five receptions.

Herbert, the Chargers’ first-round draft choice, was a late insert into the lineup with Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor scratched just before kickoff due to a chest injury. Herbert led the Chargers (1-1) on an opening 79-yard, eight-play drive, capped on a 4-yard run for a touchdown. He finished with 311 yards passing, threw a touchdown and ran for a score.

Ravens 33, Texans 16

Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Mark Ingram II rushed for a score as Baltimore pounded host Houston with more than 200 yards rushing.

L.J. Fort added a fumble return for a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked four field goals as the Ravens (2-0) didn’t trail in a game that never turned into a shootout between Jackson — the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player — and Texans star quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Jackson completed 18 of 24 for 204 yards and connected with Patrick Ricard on a 1-yard touchdown. Watson completed 25 of 36 for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Texans (0-2). He rushed for just 17 yards. Baltimore outrushed Houston 230-51.

Bears 17, Giants 13

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes, and Chicago (2-0) held on for the win over visiting New York (0-2, which lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the first play of the second quarter.

David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney each caught a touchdown pass for Chicago, which has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2013.

A bad start to the season quickly got worse for New York. Barkley is scheduled to undergo tests on his right knee on Monday, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants fear he might have a torn ACL.

Steelers 26, Broncos 21

Ben Roethlisberger completed 29 of 41 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a score, and Pittsburgh beat visiting Denver.

Diontae Johnson had eight receptions for 92 yards and a TD, and Chase Claypool had 88 yards receiving, including an 84-yard touchdown, for the Steelers (2-0).

Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in relief of injured Drew Lock, who suffered a right shoulder injury when he was sacked and fumbled in the first quarter. Denver (0-2) drove to the Steelers’ 15 with about two minutes left, but the Steelers sacked Driskel on fourth-and-2 and then ran out the clock.

Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17

Tom Brady (NYSE:) threw a touchdown pass and Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns as Tampa Bay defeated Carolina in Tampa, Fla.

Brady, a week after receiving criticism from coach Bruce Arians in his debut with the Buccaneers, completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards with an interception. Fournette’s 46-yard touchdown ramble with 1:48 to go put him at 103 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Bucs (1-1). The Panthers (0-2) committed turnovers on their first two possessions and fell into a 21-0 hole at halftime.

Christian McCaffrey scored on second-half runs of 1 and 7 yards for Carolina. Teddy Bridgewater completed 33 of 42 passes for 367 yards with two interceptions.

49ers 31, Jets 13

San Francisco overcame injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas with a stellar defensive effort, limiting host New York to just two field goals before a meaningless late touchdown in a one-sided romp.

A gimpy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jordan Reed before calling it a day at halftime, and Mostert dashed 80 yards for a TD on the first offensive play of the game, helping the 49ers (1-1) overcome an opening loss to Arizona with a decisive win. The 49ers led 21-3 at the half after Reed hauled in 18- and 4-yard touchdowns from Garoppolo.

Sam Darnold went 21-of-32 for 179 yards with a 30-yard TD to Braxton Berrios for the Jets (0-2), who opened last week with a loss at Buffalo. New York managed just 277 yards, with 80 coming on the final drive, after playing without running back Le’Veon Bell and wideout Jamison Crowder.

Titans 33, Jaguars 30

Ryan Tannehill completed four touchdown passes and Stephen Gostkowski made a 49-yard field goal with 1:41 left in regulation to lead Tennessee over division rival Jacksonville in Nashville.

Tannehill completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 239 yards, including 172 in the first half, and did not throw an interception as the Titans improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2008. Derrick Henry finished with 84 yards on 25 carries.

Gardner Minshew was intercepted with 51 seconds left at the Jacksonville 45 after Jeffrey Simmons batted a pass and Harold Landry made the catch as the Jaguars (1-1) failed to finish off the comeback attempt. Jacksonville trailed 21-7 at the half, but tied it 30-30 in the fourth quarter. Minshew finished with 339 yards passing and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

Packers 42, Lions 21

Aaron Jones had scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and host Green Bay cruised to a win over Detroit.

Jones rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards for the Packers (2-0). Rodgers passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also had an interception returned for a score. Kerryon Johnson added a rushing touchdown and Marvin Jones caught four passes, including a touchdown, for the Lions (0-2).

Rams 37, Eagles 19

Tyler Higbee caught three touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and Los Angeles recovered after nearly coughing up a three-score lead to beat host Philadelphia (0-2).

Los Angeles (2-0) jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter on the second of Higbee’s career-high three scoring grabs. The tight end matched his touchdown total from the entire 2019 season in Sunday’s effort.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz finished the day 26-of-43 passing for 242 yards but he threw two interceptions. Goff completed his first 13 pass attempts on the day and finished 20-of-27 for 267 yards and the three touchdowns.

Colts 28, Vikings 11

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown and Indianapolis intercepted Kirk Cousins three times en route to an easy victory over visiting Minnesota.

Philip Rivers completed 19 of 25 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Indianapolis (1-1). The touchdown throw was the 399th of Rivers career and he is one shy of becoming the sixth player in NFL history to reach at least 400 scoring passes.

Cousins was just 11-of-26 passing for 113 yards in addition to the interceptions for the Vikings (0-2). Dalvin Cook rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries but Minnesota totaled just 175 yards and 12 first downs.

Cardinals 30, Washington Football Team 15

Kyler Murray accounted for 353 total yards and three touchdowns to propel Arizona to a win over the Washington Football Team afternoon at Glendale, Ariz.

The Cardinals (2-0) scored the game’s first 20 points and shut Washington out for nearly three quarters. Murray completed 26-of-38 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed for 67 yards and two scores. His running ability constantly kept plays alive as he evaded a Washington pass rush that racked up eight sacks against Philadelphia in Week 1.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 19 of his 33 passes for 223 yards. He hit Terry McLaurin for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which cut Arizona’s lead to 27-9. McLaurin finished with seven catches for 125 yards and the touchdown.

Bills 31, Dolphins 28

Quarterback Josh Allen put together a career-best passing game to help visiting Buffalo continue its recent dominance of Miami.

Allen set career highs for touchdown passes (four), passing yards (417) and passer rating (147.0) while completing 24 of 35 attempts as the Bills (2-0) beat Miami (0-2) for the fifth time in their past six meetings.

Allen’s final two touchdown passes sent the Bills to a 31-20 lead after the Dolphins had taken a brief 20-17 advantage with 10:11 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard.

–Field Level Media