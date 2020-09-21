Why You Might Get a Call From Meghan Markle About the 2020 Election

Meghan Markle is doing her part ahead of the upcoming election.

According to Gloria Steinem, the royal family member has been cold-calling Americans for an important reason: She wants people to get out and vote in November.

“She has a stereotype hanging over her head, which is ‘princess,'” the feminist icon explained of her friend during a virtual interview with Access Hollywood. “Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political.”

Gloria then revealed that Meghan has been doing her due diligence since settling in California with her husband Prince Harry and their 15-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

“She came home to vote,” Gloria added. “And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me… was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’ And that was her initiative.”