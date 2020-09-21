What the best companies for blue- and white-collar work have in common

partners with research and analytics firm Great Place to Work to analyze feedback from more than 4.7 million workers, creating annual lists of workplaces that many employees never want to leave. GPTW surveys measure factors like the level of trust between colleagues and the opportunity to reach full potential—identifying companies that excel, across industries.
At the top of this year’s list of best workplaces in manufacturing sits a familiar name: Stryker. The medical device company tops the large company segment for the fifth time in seven years. Stryker shows a commitment to diversity in both hiring practices and partnerships. In 2018 alone, it spent over $228 million with businesses owned by people of color, women, and veterans.
Among the best large companies for women, financial services powerhouses like Pinnacle Financial Partners and Edward Jones return to the top 10. Giant retailer Target, meanwhile, reported that nearly half its 1,800 stores are run by women, with more strides to come.
Best workplaces in manufacturing
1. Stryker
HQ: Kalamazoo, Mich.
U.S. employees: 18,244
Work sites: 120
2. JM Family Enterprises
HQ: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
U.S. employees: 4,247
Work sites: 26
3. Hilcorp
HQ: Houston
U.S. employees: 2,292
Work sites: 30
4. W.L. Gore & Associates
HQ: Newark, Del.
U.S. employees: 7,451
Work sites: 37
5. Mars
HQ: McLean, Va.
U.S. employees: 14,039
Work sites: 67
6. Arthrex
HQ: Naples, Fla.
U.S. employees: 3,451
Work sites: 9
7. Schneider Electric Holdings
HQ: Boston
U.S. employees: 16,312
Work sites: 194
8. Reynolds American
HQ: Winston-Salem, N.C.
U.S. employees: 5,023
Work sites: N.A.
9. Ameren Corp.
HQ: St. Louis
U.S. employees: N.A.
Work sites: 189
10. CooperCompanies
HQ: San Ramon, Calif.
U.S. employees: 2,571
Work sites: 17
Best workplaces for women
1. Hilton
HQ: McLean, Va.
U.S. employees: 55,281
Women executives: 33%
2. Ultimate software
HQ: Weston, Fla.
U.S. employees: 5,099
Women executives: 43%
3. Target
HQ: Minneapolis
U.S. employees: N.A.
Women executives: 41%
4. Pinnacle Financial Partners
HQ: Nashville
U.S. employees: 2,397
Women executives: 19%
5. Edward Jones
HQ: St. Louis
U.S. employees: 46,572
Women executives: 22%
6. Wegmans Food Markets
HQ: Rochester, N.Y.
U.S. employees: 49,018
Women executives: 27%
7. Noom
HQ: New York City
U.S. employees: 1,140
Women executives: 13%
8. Cisco
HQ: San Jose
U.S. employees: 38,990
Women executives: 21%
9. Progressive Insurance
HQ: Mayfield Village, Ohio
U.S. employees: 39,966
Women executives: N.A.
10. New American Funding
HQ: Tustin, Calif.
U.S. employees: 3,167
Women executives: 53%
A version of this article appears in the October 2020 issue of with the headline “Blue ribbons for blue- and white-collar work.”
More stories from ’s print edition:
- The 2020 Global 500: ‘s ranking of the largest corporations worldwide
- Is oil giant BP finally ready to “think outside the barrel”?
- America’s Black brain drain: Why African-American professionals are moving abroad—and staying there
- An electric revolution is coming for American trucking
- Semiconductors are a weapon in the U.S.-China trade war. Can this chipmaker serve both sides?