What the best companies for blue- and white-collar work have in common

partners with research and analytics firm Great Place to Work to analyze feedback from more than 4.7 million workers, creating annual lists of workplaces that many employees never want to leave. GPTW surveys measure factors like the level of trust between colleagues and the opportunity to reach full potential—identifying companies that excel, across industries.

At the top of this year’s list of best workplaces in manufacturing sits a familiar name: Stryker. The medical device company tops the large company segment for the fifth time in seven years. Stryker shows a commitment to diversity in both hiring practices and partnerships. In 2018 alone, it spent over $228 million with businesses owned by people of color, women, and veterans.

Among the best large companies for women, financial services powerhouses like Pinnacle Financial Partners and Edward Jones return to the top 10. Giant retailer Target, meanwhile, reported that nearly half its 1,800 stores are run by women, with more strides to come.

Best workplaces in manufacturing

1. Stryker

HQ: Kalamazoo, Mich.

U.S. employees: 18,244

Work sites: 120

2. JM Family Enterprises

HQ: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

U.S. employees: 4,247

Work sites: 26

3. Hilcorp

HQ: Houston

U.S. employees: 2,292

Work sites: 30

4. W.L. Gore & Associates

HQ: Newark, Del.

U.S. employees: 7,451

Work sites: 37

5. Mars

HQ: McLean, Va.

U.S. employees: 14,039

Work sites: 67

6. Arthrex

HQ: Naples, Fla.

U.S. employees: 3,451

Work sites: 9

7. Schneider Electric Holdings

HQ: Boston

U.S. employees: 16,312

Work sites: 194

8. Reynolds American

HQ: Winston-Salem, N.C.

U.S. employees: 5,023

Work sites: N.A.

9. Ameren Corp.

HQ: St. Louis

U.S. employees: N.A.

Work sites: 189

10. CooperCompanies

HQ: San Ramon, Calif.

U.S. employees: 2,571

Work sites: 17

Best workplaces for women

1. Hilton

HQ: McLean, Va.

U.S. employees: 55,281

Women executives: 33%

2. Ultimate software

HQ: Weston, Fla.

U.S. employees: 5,099

Women executives: 43%

3. Target

HQ: Minneapolis

U.S. employees: N.A.

Women executives: 41%

4. Pinnacle Financial Partners

HQ: Nashville

U.S. employees: 2,397

Women executives: 19%

5. Edward Jones

HQ: St. Louis

U.S. employees: 46,572

Women executives: 22%

6. Wegmans Food Markets

HQ: Rochester, N.Y.

U.S. employees: 49,018

Women executives: 27%

7. Noom

HQ: New York City

U.S. employees: 1,140

Women executives: 13%

8. Cisco

HQ: San Jose

U.S. employees: 38,990

Women executives: 21%

9. Progressive Insurance

HQ: Mayfield Village, Ohio

U.S. employees: 39,966

Women executives: N.A.

10. New American Funding

HQ: Tustin, Calif.

U.S. employees: 3,167

Women executives: 53%

A version of this article appears in the October 2020 issue of with the headline “Blue ribbons for blue- and white-collar work.”

